Saumya Tandon says she slapped Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar on Aditya Dhar’s insistence

The film Dhurandhar has been creating a buzz across the country since its theatrical release on December 5th. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Actress Saumya Tandon plays Akshaye's wife in the film. In a powerful scene from the film, which has garnered much appreciation from fans, Saumya slaps Akshaye after a tragic incident. Saumya revealed that it was a real slap, filmed in a single take.

Dhurandhar BTS

On Sunday, Saumya shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on her X account, giving insights into the process on set. In the first picture, she is seen discussing a scene with Aditya and Akshaye. She wrote, "This was my entry scene in the film, and the love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. In this scene, I felt everything at once – anger, helplessness, and despair towards my husband, who caused my son's death, and the deep pain between us. And yes, I did actually slap Akshaye once – during his close-up shot, because Aditya insisted it had to look real. I was trying to fake it, but it didn't work. My breakdown close-up shot was shot in a single take."

In the second picture, she was seen sitting on the ground in a prayer pose. She wrote, “2. This was the prayer meeting after my son's demise. The pain I felt in that moment is still with me today—it came straight from my heart.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy named Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan to join the gang of dacoit Rehman. The film is inspired by real-life events such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, providing viewers with a deeper understanding of the Indo-Pak conflict. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The second part of the film will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

