Saudi Arabian wedding video goes viral as men dance to SRK's 'Chammak Challo' song, watch

A video from a Saudi Arabian wedding has gone viral, featuring men dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan's popular Bollywood song 'Chammak Challo.'

In a delightful turn of events, a video capturing the vibrant energy of a Saudi Arabian wedding has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by Riyadh Connect, the footage features men joyously dancing to the famous Bollywood track 'Chammak Challo,' a hit song from actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Ra.One.

The lively celebration, accompanied by synchronized moves and a thorough knowledge of the song's lyrics, has resonated with netizens across the globe. The caption of the video reads, "Viral video from a Saudi wedding - everyone dancing to the iconic Bollywood song 'Chammak Challo' from SRK's film. The energetic celebration is winning hearts everywhere!"

Having been posted just two days ago, the video has already garnered a staggering 13.1 million views on Instagram. Social media enthusiasts couldn't resist expressing their reactions to this cross-cultural celebration.

One user pointed out, "Well Arabs do love Indian movies a lot..."

Another chimed in, highlighting "The power of Indian music."

"Yo Habibi, welcome to India," exclaimed the third user, showcasing the warm reception to this cultural fusion.

The fourth user enthusiastically remarked, "Indian music rocks!"