Saudi Arabia's first-ever Yoga Festival Organised in Jeddah - Details inside

Saudi Arabia's first yoga festival took place on Saturday with much fanfare in the commercial centre Jeddah. The festival was organized by the Saudi Yoga Committee (the new Saudi Yoga Federation), a body under the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee, Ministry of Sports. Nouf Marwari, the President of the committee which was formed on 16th May 2021.

Speaking to Wion, the 2019 Padma Shri awardee​ said, 'The idea behind holding the event was to bring Yogis (yoga instructors) together..The Saudi Yoga Committee's strategy is to promote Yoga in society and encourage people to participate in Yoga activity"

The 1st Yoga Festival in Saudi Arabia by @yoga_ksa in @kaec_saudi today a big number of people participated in the event. We reached our capacity today https://t.co/8Ue7v5O2ql — Nouf Almarwaai نوف المروعي (@NoufMarwaai) January 29, 2022

The event was organized at Juman Park, King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah. It saw the participation of a number of top Saudi yoga teachers including Marwa Khairudeen, Lana Nazer. Nouf Marwaai lauded the leadership of Saudi Arabia, saying that they have been "very supportive on health and wellness, and sports activities. This is part of vision 2030" and "response from people is amazing and it's very popular"

Two famous yoga teachers saw at the Yoga Festival in Jeddah, one being a Saudi National Dana Algosaibi & another one being Lebanese national Natalie Kriedeih. Khaled Alzahrani, A Saudi Yoga teacher who has a Yoga centre in Jeddah was seen performing Sirsasans and other advanced asanas. Irum Khan, an Indian national teaching Yoga in Saudi Arabia since 2008 and Yoga Master Murali Krishna also participated.

Asked about Yoga getting any backlash over religious connections, she said, "I don't think anything in Yoga that conflicts with religion as some people claim. Of course Yoga background goes back to Vedic philosophy and Sanatana Dharma. I don't think it conflicts because there are lot of practices in Yoga that doesn't conflict with religion like asanas..breathing techniques" She explained, "I never seen anything that conflicts with religion or that Muslims can't practice yoga..Its for health and well-being.. Yoga is a kind of cultural exchange too..".

Indian Consul General Shahid Alam, CEO of Saudi Yoga Committee Ahmad Alsaady were also present at the occasion. Remember last yoga day, Saudi Arabia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India for the establishment of a formal "yoga protocol (standards)" for the promotion of yoga in the country. This was also the first such bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia on Yoga. Yoga has been allowed in the country since November 2017. Amid the pandemic, Yoga gained popularity in the west Asian country as it was seen as a supportive practice that reduces anxiety.