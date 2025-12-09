FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';

'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'

Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him

Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here

Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...

Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know

Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'

Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary

HomeViral

VIRAL

Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here

Until last year, the Riyadh outlet has been selling alcohol to foreign diplomats; however, it has recently extended its service to non-Muslims who hold premium residency status.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saudi Arabia has eased its long-standing alcohol restrictions, allowing non-Muslim foreign residents to buy booze, but there's a catch. Those who earn a high income of at least 50,000 riyals ($13,300 or approximately Rs 11 lakhs) per month can buy booze. The move is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract foreign talent and boost tourism, aligning with its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

What is the new liquor rule in Saudi Arabia?

The eligible non-Muslim residents are required to show a salary certificate at Riyadh's only liquor store to purchase alcohol. Residents need to show proof of income and present their salary certificates, according to the country’s only liquor outlet in Riyadh. Until last year, the Riyadh outlet has been selling alcohol to foreign diplomats, and they had to register via a mobile app, receiving a clearance code and a monthly quota. Now, high-income non-Muslim residents can also get in on the action. However, it has recently extended its service to non-Muslims who hold premium residency status.  The kingdom is also opening new liquor stores in Jeddah and Dhahran, with the one in Dhahran located inside an Aramco compound.

The nation is guided by Sharia law, which has traditionally mandated such restrictions on alcohol; however, in recent years, reversals of various social prohibitions have largely remained intact. The latest move is a cautious relaxation of Saudi Arabia’s historically rigid prohibition on alcohol, a stance deeply rooted in Islamic principles.

Internet reacts

Saudi Arabia's relaxed rule sparked social media reactions, where users called it 'bizarre' and 'crazy'. A user said it's unfair to restrict ordinary people while catering to the rich and connected. Some comments include, "Proof of income for a bottle of wine is CRAZY behaviour",  "No alcohol for the poor is hilarious", "So much for ‘principles.’ Different standards for the rich and connected" and "The salary requirement is to stop poor foreign workers from drinking."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...
Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...
SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';
Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu warns IndiGo of strict action, says,
'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis Son-in-law Sharman Joshi reveals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement