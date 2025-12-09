Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here

Until last year, the Riyadh outlet has been selling alcohol to foreign diplomats; however, it has recently extended its service to non-Muslims who hold premium residency status.

Saudi Arabia has eased its long-standing alcohol restrictions, allowing non-Muslim foreign residents to buy booze, but there's a catch. Those who earn a high income of at least 50,000 riyals ($13,300 or approximately Rs 11 lakhs) per month can buy booze. The move is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract foreign talent and boost tourism, aligning with its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

What is the new liquor rule in Saudi Arabia?

The eligible non-Muslim residents are required to show a salary certificate at Riyadh's only liquor store to purchase alcohol. Residents need to show proof of income and present their salary certificates, according to the country’s only liquor outlet in Riyadh. Until last year, the Riyadh outlet has been selling alcohol to foreign diplomats, and they had to register via a mobile app, receiving a clearance code and a monthly quota. Now, high-income non-Muslim residents can also get in on the action. However, it has recently extended its service to non-Muslims who hold premium residency status. The kingdom is also opening new liquor stores in Jeddah and Dhahran, with the one in Dhahran located inside an Aramco compound.



The nation is guided by Sharia law, which has traditionally mandated such restrictions on alcohol; however, in recent years, reversals of various social prohibitions have largely remained intact. The latest move is a cautious relaxation of Saudi Arabia’s historically rigid prohibition on alcohol, a stance deeply rooted in Islamic principles.



Internet reacts



Saudi Arabia's relaxed rule sparked social media reactions, where users called it 'bizarre' and 'crazy'. A user said it's unfair to restrict ordinary people while catering to the rich and connected. Some comments include, "Proof of income for a bottle of wine is CRAZY behaviour", "No alcohol for the poor is hilarious", "So much for ‘principles.’ Different standards for the rich and connected" and "The salary requirement is to stop poor foreign workers from drinking."