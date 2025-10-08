Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...

In Saudi Arabia, water primarily comes from desalination plants that convert seawater into fresh water. Additionally, fossil water from underground aquifers supports the country’s water needs. Despite the desert environment, these technologies ensure water availability for daily use and the future.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...
Saudi Arabia is one of the driest countries in the world and has very few natural water sources, such as rivers and lakes. Despite the scarcity of freshwater resources, its citizens can thrive and maintain their daily lives. The solution to this challenge is both fascinating and groundbreaking.

Desalination: Turning seawater into drinkable water

The main source of drinking water in Saudi Arabia comes from an incredible process called desalination. With nearly 80% of the country’s water coming from this method, desalination plants are the unsung heroes of Saudi Arabia's water supply. These plants convert seawater from the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf into fresh, potable water. In fact, Saudi Arabia is one of the largest producers of desalinated water in the world.

The process of desalination involves removing the salt and other minerals from seawater through methods like reverse osmosis and distillation. While this method is expensive and energy-intensive, it is essential for supplying water to the country’s homes, industries, and agriculture.

Underground Aquifers: The hidden lifelines

In addition to desalinated seawater, underground aquifers play a crucial role in supplying freshwater. Saudi Arabia taps into these ancient underground water sources, known as fossil water, which are often thousands of years old. The water is found deep below the Earth's surface in large reservoirs. This water is limited, and once it's used, it cannot be replenished quickly, which makes its conservation extremely important.

The Wadi Araba aquifer and the Nubian Sandstone aquifer are some of the largest sources of fossil water in the country. While the water extracted from these aquifers is invaluable, it is also unsustainable in the long run, leading to concerns over future water shortages.

Water Conservation: A cultural necessity

Water conservation has become a cultural necessity in Saudi Arabia due to the limited availability of natural water sources. People have adopted practices such as using water-saving appliances, promptly fixing leaks, and being mindful of their water usage. Additionally, the government runs public awareness campaigns to promote efficient water use.

In addition to these conservation efforts, the country has also developed an advanced water distribution network that ensures water reaches even the most remote areas, sometimes through pipelines that stretch for hundreds of kilometres.

Innovations and plans

Saudi Arabia is actively researching and investing in new technologies for water conservation and production. Some of the country’s recent innovations include solar-powered desalination plants and water recycling initiatives. The goal is to diversify the sources of freshwater and reduce dependency on fossil water, ensuring a sustainable supply for the future.

Despite the challenges posed by the harsh desert environment, Saudi Arabia’s ingenuity and technological advancements continue to ensure that its people remain hydrated, with desalinated seawater and ancient aquifers providing the essential resource that sustains life in one of the most water-scarce regions in the world.

