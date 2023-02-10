Search icon
'Satyam Shivam Sunderam': Ex-Google MD shares possible desi-filmy twist between Google, Apple, Microsoft in viral post

The desi-influence in many foreign companies is evident, as Parminder Singh, the former MD of Google, has shared a humorous tweet about the issue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

'Satyam Shivam Sunderam': Ex-Google MD shares possible desi-filmy twist between Google, Apple, Microsoft in viral post
Photo: File (Image for representation)

Indians have been consistently thriving and emerging as executives and leaders in every industry or sector. The "desi" touch is present throughout the world and across all sectors. Both highly accomplished people have taken on the role of the face of innovation in their fields, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai.

The desi-influence in many foreign companies is evident, as Parminder Singh, the former MD of Google, has shared a humorous tweet about the issue. With the exception of Apple, Singh noted on Twitter that three of the many major corporations already have leaders who are of Indian descent.

The former Google MD continued with a film-themed pun, saying that if an Apple CEO named Shiva were to succeed him, the name Shiva would become the tagline for a well-known Bollywood film. In his widely shared tweet, Singh stated, "It will be divine if Tim Cook is succeeded by an Indian CEO named Shiva. Then Microsoft-Apple-Google CEOs will be Satyam Shivam Sunderam!!!"

 

Since being shared, the viral tweet has garnered over 3 lakh views along with 77,00 likes. People adored the trio of Google, Microsoft, and Apple's Bollywood twist. Numerous internet users have expressed their amusement in the comment section of the viral-post. 

One wrote, “Shiva Annadurai is trying to be the next Twitter CEO. If that happens, you can still get Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram”. Another commented, “Satya Nadella, Shiv Nadar, Sundar Pichai was already one such (Shiv Nadar of Adobe)”

READ | Meet Deependra Garain, Indian restaurant owner who has become 'messiah' for earthquake survivors in Turkey

 

