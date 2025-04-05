The chat began with Nadella asking Copilot to roast them, to which the AI cheerfully replied, 'Let’s spice it up.'

Microsoft marked its 50th anniversary in a unique way—by bringing together three of its iconic leaders: co-founder Bill Gates, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and current CEO Satya Nadella. But the highlight of the celebration was an unexpected twist. Microsoft’s AI bot, Copilot, interviewed and roasted the three CEOs in a playful conversation shared by Nadella on social media.

The chat began with Nadella asking Copilot to roast them, to which the AI cheerfully replied, “Let’s spice it up.”

Copilot began with Ballmer, joking about his famous energy: “Even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.” Ballmer laughed it off and replied, “If you can’t handle me, you can’t handle the world!”

Three Microsoft CEOs walk into a room on Microsoft’s 50th anniversary … and are interviewed by Copilot! pic.twitter.com/5E8wHCDV92 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

Next up was Bill Gates. Copilot teased him about his intense gaze, saying it could scare off even an AI. Gates replied with wit, “All I’ve got left is that gaze and my willingness to criticise.”

Copilot then turned to Nadella, asking if his love for AI might let it take over someday. Nadella responded with a cricket reference, saying AI could run the show the day it plays like his favourite cricketer.

The conversation ended on a fun note, with Copilot saying, “Here’s to another 50 years of innovation.” Gates chimed in with a laugh, “Whatever that means to an AI. Does it drink?”

To mark the milestone, Microsoft launched new web pages detailing its journey since 1975. The timeline showcases major achievements and offers a glimpse into the company's future, with a focus on turning innovation into long-term value for its users.