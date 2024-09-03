Twitter
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

Saturn's rings will disappear in 2025, check how it will happen

This is an interesting chance for scientists to see Saturn from a different angle, during which the rings would not hinder them from discovering more about the planet and its moons

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Saturn's rings will disappear in 2025, check how it will happen
In a rather unusual astrological occurrence, the rings of the giant planet will appear to be absent from the sky in March 2025, which will be a rather interesting experience for professional astronomers. This is not, however, a symptom of any radical shift in the very nature of the planet itself, but rather the complex ballet of the mechanics of the cosmos.

The cause for this temporary absence can be attributed to the axial tilt of Saturn, which is 26.7 degrees. Due to the tilt of the planet as it rotates around the Sun, the rings of the planet are sometimes out of the plane of the Earth, and hence very difficult to observe. This alignment takes place approximately every 13 to 15 years, and the previous occurrence was in the year 2009. The next alignment is expected to happen on March 23, 2025.

To illustrate this, let us imagine that Saturn’s rings are a piece of paper regarded from the side. When viewed from the edge, the paper’s surface is almost imperceptible, and the same happens to the rings, as they will reflect very little light and thus be hard to observe. Vahe Peroomian, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Southern California, said that during these periods, “the rings are almost completely dark and are extremely faint, which means that they are almost invisible”.

Fortunately, such disappearance is not permanent. The rings will be gradually observable from March 2025 and will be again observable before they disappear again in November 2025. Saturn will be at the position where the rings will be fully observable again, and the sky watchers will get the best view of the rings of Saturn in 2032.

This is an interesting chance for scientists to see Saturn from a different angle, during which the rings would not hinder them from discovering more about the planet and its moons. In the past such alignments have assisted astronomers in the discovery of some moons of Saturn including Titan, Enceladus and Mimas.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
