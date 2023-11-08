Headlines

Saturn's iconic rings to vanish from sight in 2025, here's why

Saturn's iconic rings, a source of fascination for stargazers, are set to disappear from view in 2025 due to an optical illusion caused by the planet's dramatic tilt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

In our night sky, Saturn has long been a celestial jewel with its stunning rings, captivating stargazers for generations. However, NASA has unveiled a fascinating development – Saturn's iconic rings are poised to disappear, not into thin air, but due to a mesmerizing optical illusion.

Saturn, the sixth planet in our solar system, boasts rings that extend from around 70,006.4 to 140,012.93 kilometers above the Earth's surface. It's a breathtaking sight to behold these dazzling structures through a telescope. But in 2025, we're in for a cosmic spectacle. Saturn will tilt on its edge, aligning almost perfectly with Earth, causing its expansive rings to meld into a nearly invisible line.

Presently, Saturn isn't in perfect alignment with our planet; its tilt is at a 9-degree angle, but this will shrink to a mere 3.7 degrees by 2024, as reported by the New York Post. A year later, when this tilt angle reaches zero, the rings will appear as an ultra-thin horizontal strip parallel to Earth, rendering them too slim to discern – almost like trying to see a sheet of paper held parallel to your eyes.

But fret not; this is just a temporary cosmic trick. The ethereal rings will reappear in 2032 when Saturn resumes its regular rotation, bringing the angle to a comfortable 27 degrees. The next opportunity for us to glimpse Saturn from this unique perspective won't be until 2038.

Saturn's seven distinct rings, composed mainly of ice, rocky remnants, and cosmic dust, are believed to be remnants of comets, asteroids, and moons dramatically separated by Saturn's immense gravitational forces.

Yet, this extraordinary vanishing act won't be forever, at least on cosmic timescales. Scientists suggest that these majestic structures could disappear for good, but that won't be for another 300 million years. So, while we prepare for this celestial spectacle in 2025, remember that Saturn's rings will continue to grace our night sky, albeit in a different form, for millennia to come.

