In a viral old clip, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was seen sharing his views on work-life balance. He stressed that "Saturday-Sunday is not an Indian thing", prompting an outrage from netizens.

In a viral old clip, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was seen sharing his views on work-life balance. He stressed that "Saturday-Sunday is not an Indian thing", prompting an outrage from netizens.

During his last interview with YourStory, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "I don't think world-life balance is the right construct. Again it's a contrarian view. There will be people who will disagree with me".

Dollar funding is also a western concept ;) pic.twitter.com/tbTasydKyB — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) July 11, 2024

"Many people will disagree with me, but I believe... Let me actually take a historical perspective first and then I will tell you... the philosophy I live by. This Saturday-Sunday is not an Indian thing. This is a Western thing," he emphasised.

The Ola CEO further opined that "we never had Saturdays and Sundays" and that "it is a western culture import".

"We had the Lunar Calendar and we had holidays basis that. We had one or two days monthly. Then it became a Western cultural import and then the industrial revolution happened", said Aggarwal.

Here's how netizens reacted

Amid the growing concerns on work-life balance, Bhavish Aggarwal's advocacy of "one or two monthly holidays" did not sit well with the netizens.

"His entire company is a western import to start with", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "This guy should stop blaming the west for everything when his success is literally a western import."

A third joined, "Would’ve been inspiring if his internal communications were in Sanskrit".