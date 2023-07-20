Headlines

Saree-clad woman kite surfing wows social media, video is viral

The video features Katya Saini, a certified scuba diving instructor and Padi and IKO Kite instructor, as she fearlessly conquers the waves, defying stereotypes and showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and adventure.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

New Delhi: A captivating video capturing a woman's remarkable kite surfing skills while gracefully clad in a traditional saree has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe of her exceptional abilities. The video features Katya Saini, a certified scuba diving instructor and Padi and IKO Kite instructor, as she fearlessly conquers the waves, defying stereotypes and showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and adventure.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Filmed in the picturesque coastal town of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, the heartwarming video was shared on Katya Saini's Instagram account, where it quickly amassed over 3 million views within days of being posted on July 10. The visual spectacle has garnered a flood of admiration and praise from users across social media platforms.

In the captivating footage, Katya Saini elegantly rides the waves, skillfully maneuvering her kiteboard with precision and flair, all while donning a vibrant yellow and red saree, a traditional Indian attire known for its grace and elegance. Her flawless execution of daring maneuvers left viewers amazed and inspired.

Netizens flooded the comments section with appreciation for her awe-inspiring talent. One user playfully quipped, "This is how my boss expects me to travel to work when it's raining heavily and streets are flooded," using humor to highlight the stark contrast between everyday challenges and Katya's extraordinary adventure.

The video also struck a chord with those celebrating cultural diversity. A user enthusiastically expressed, "Now THIS is cross culture!! I love this. You are amazing!!!!" Katya's fusion of her passion for adventure sports with her cultural heritage resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing the beauty of embracing both tradition and modernity.

Several viewers expressed astonishment at the level of skill required to master kite surfing, a sport that demands rigorous training and dedication. One viewer exclaimed, "I cannot imagine how much training this takes, but the final product had me watching this video on repeat." Katya's dedication to her craft and her ability to execute such stunts effortlessly left an indelible impression on viewers worldwide.

Beyond being a remarkable display of talent, Katya's kite surfing in a saree has also sparked a conversation about breaking stereotypes and challenging societal norms. Traditionally, sarees were considered restrictive for sports and adventure activities. Still, Katya's awe-inspiring performance has shattered these perceptions, encouraging individuals to pursue their passions and dreams irrespective of cultural conventions.

