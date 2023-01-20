Search icon
Saree-clad woman sets internet on fire with her killer moves to 'Chunnari Chunnari' song, viral video

This time, it's a desi woman whose killer dance moves in saree have taken the internet by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Despite its detractors, the internet's content does not disappoint. It's a place where talent blooms and unknowns are thrust into the spotlight in a flash. This time, it's a desi girl whose killer dance moves in saree have taken the internet by storm. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @Pranalimusic and in the video, she can be seen performing energetic dance on Abhijeet Bhattacharya's superhit 'Chunnari Chunnari' song from 'Biwi No.1' movie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranalimusic (@pranalimusic)

The now-viral clip started with the woman energetically dancing to the peppy tunes of Chunnari Chunnari in the kitchen. She wore a beautiful olive-colored saree and flawlessly executed the upbeat song's hook step. Her expressions were also on point, and her steps were perfectly timed.

 "Are chunri nahi ye to sari hai" reads the video caption. 

Isn't it phenomenal? This video was shared few months ago on the social media platform and has received over 64,000 likes and counting. Netizens were pleasantly stunned by her performance and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at these comments:

According to one commenter on Instagram, "That was fantastic. It was entertaining to watch the dance." "With saree, you're not aware of your own supernatural powers!" said another. "You nailed it, lady , watched this more than ten times," a third person added.

