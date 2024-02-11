Twitter
Headlines

Watch: RJD MLAs bond over iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song at Tejashwi Yadav's house ahead of Bihar floor test

Meet man who runs Rs 246000 crore company, received Rs 544 crore bonus, he is now…

Saree-clad woman captures massive python bare-handed, video goes viral

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, he is Mukesh Ambani’s....

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: RJD MLAs bond over iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song at Tejashwi Yadav's house ahead of Bihar floor test

Meet man who runs Rs 246000 crore company, received Rs 544 crore bonus, he is now…

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exude boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

7 healthy fish diet for weight loss

9 must-watch Indian historical television shows

8 houseplants that can be grown without soil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exude boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Lal Salaam box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth’s sports drama sees drop on first Saturday, earns Rs 3 crore

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

HomeViral

Viral

Saree-clad woman captures massive python bare-handed, video goes viral

A fearless woman in a saree has captivated social media users by fearlessly capturing a massive python bare-handed in a viral video.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a display of astonishing bravery, a woman clad in a saree has captured the attention of social media users worldwide by fearlessly handling a massive python with her bare hands. The captivating video, which has since gone viral, showcases the woman's remarkable courage as she calmly confronts the reptile without any protective gear.

The footage, which surfaced on various social media platforms, exhibits the woman's expertise in handling reptiles as she confidently grips the python's mouth with her bare hands. Shared on Instagram by user Mike Holston, the video has garnered an impressive 38,000 likes, captivating millions of viewers with its awe-inspiring display of fearlessness.

While the video has garnered widespread admiration for the woman's bravery, it has also sparked a flurry of diverse reactions online. Many viewers praised her courage in the face of danger, marveling at her composure and skill. However, others expressed concerns about the risks involved in such a daring feat, emphasizing the importance of using proper equipment to ensure safety.

One viewer expressed astonishment, saying, "Omg! How are you even holding that thing in your hand? My soul would have left my body. I wouldn't make it past just looking at that snake. The goosebumps haven't left my body yet. This isn't for the faint-hearted."

Another commenter shifted the focus to the woman's demeanor, stating, "Forget about the skills and let's talk about how comfortable she looks."

A third observer marveled at the woman's calm demeanor, remarking, "Look how calm she was. Composure on 1000."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Teddy Day 2024: 5 unique ideas to celebrate with your partner

Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh shares health update after news of actor's hospitalisation

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

Viral video showing making of bread in factory upsets internet due to hygeine concerns

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE