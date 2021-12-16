Headlines

Viral

Saree-clad girl grooves to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak, impresses netizens- Watch viral video

A video of a girl dancing to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak song in a vibrant saree is going viral on social media because of her amazing performance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

The peppy song Chaka Chak starring Sara Ali Khan from her upcoming movie Atrangi Re has become crazy popular ever since its release due to its enthusiastic beat and catchy lyrics. The song has also sparked a string of social media trends in the past week.

Many people have attempted their hand to replicate the chirpy choreography followed by Sara Ali Khan in her song Chaka Chak, where she can be seen wearing a bright saree and dancing with a smile on her face. In a recent viral video, a girl captured the essence of the song perfectly.

A woman has uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the song Chaka Chak in a saree, mesmerizing her viewers with an incredible performance. The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named Srish.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Srish  (@sriiishh)

 

The girl can be seen dancing to Chaka Chak with vigor and enthusiasm, wearing a beautiful olive green saree. She danced to the song with a smile on her face, doing justice to the performance of Sara Ali Khan in the original music video of Chaka Chak.

She even performed the hook step of the song perfectly, with incredible and smooth dance moves. Her expressions and smile in the clip and her dance moves matching perfectly to the beat of the song won the hearts of the viewers.

The clip went crazy viral on Instagram and gathered over 7 million views. The video uploaded by Srish also has over 4.5 lakh likes and thousands of comments appreciating the girl. One user called her awesome while another user called her stunning.

