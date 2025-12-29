FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Saravana Bhavan's 16-year-old bill shows three items cost only Rs 50, astounded netizens say, 'Good old days', watch

The post has garnered a significant response, with some users nostalgically reminiscing about the "good old days" when eating out was affordable.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Saravana Bhavan's 16-year-old bill shows three items cost only Rs 50, astounded netizens say, 'Good old days', watch
    A recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit has reignited discussions about the rising cost of eating out over the past two decades. The post features a photo of a restaurant bill from 2009, showcasing the prices of three items at Hotel Saravana Bhavan in Chennai. The bill reveals that a plate of idlis (two pieces) cost Rs 14.50, a combo of "Chapati with Side Dish" was priced at Rs 26, and a "Mini Special Pure Filter Coffee" cost Rs 8.83. Including VAT (Value Added Tax), the total bill came to Rs 50.

    Viral bill sparks mixed reactions

    The post has garnered a significant response, with some users nostalgically reminiscing about the "good old days" when eating out was affordable. Others have pointed out that prices have skyrocketed in recent years, making it challenging for many to indulge in their favorite foods. Interestingly, a few individuals have argued that the prices listed on the bill were already considered standard rates in 2009, suggesting that the food was not as cheap as it seems. The fact that the ink on the bill remains visible after over a decade has also impressed some users.

    Saravana Bhavan's iconic status fuels interest

    The post has garnered significant attention, largely due to Saravana Bhavan's iconic status in the culinary world. The restaurant chain, known for its traditional South Indian cuisine, has a loyal following, and the bill has sparked a wave of nostalgia among its patrons. This is not the first time an old bill has gone viral; last year, a 2007 bill from a Delhi bar sparked a similar debate about affordability and rising costs.

    The reactions to the bill are a testament to the power of social media, where a simple post can spark a nationwide conversation. Some users have shared their own experiences of eating at Saravana Bhavan, while others have weighed in on the rising costs of food and beverages. As the post continues to make the rounds, it's clear that the conversation is far from over, with many eager to share their thoughts on the matter. The bill serves as a reminder of how much prices have changed over the years, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for dining out.

    Advertisement