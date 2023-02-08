Sara Tendulkar’s latest Instagram post goes viral and it has a cricket connection, check out

Sara Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is very active on social media and she often grabs headlines due to her posts on Instagram.

Now, an Instagram post of Sara has gone viral on social media and in the post Sara has said that she keeps writing RBC (Red Blood Corpuscle) as RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in her study notes.

Sara shared a picture of her notes on her Instagram handle and in the note RBC can be seen written as RCB. "I keep writing RCB instead of RBC by mistake," Sara captioned the post.

It is to be noted that Sara Tendulkar has done graduation in medicine from the University College London. Sara's mother Anjali Tendulkar is a qualified doctor too.

In 2021, Sara made her modeling debut in an ad which also featured Tania Shroff, who is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff.

Is Sara Tendulkar dating India opener Shubman Gill?

Several media reports have claimed that Sara Tendulkar is dating young India opener Shubman Gill but these reports are nothing more than baseless rumours.