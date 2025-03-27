Sara Tendulkar was spotted having fun with the daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, Grace Hayden. The two daughters of cricketers can be seen enjoying a long drive.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is an avid traveler and has always shared glimpses of her life on her social media accounts. Her social media profiles show her in various avatars and roaming in different places. Her posts often include her outings with her friends which are fun for her fans as well. She is not among those celebrity kids who shy away from limelight but faces it proudly. Once again, Sachin's beloved daughter is in the news. This time, she is making headlines for enjoying with her new friend.

Who is Grace Hayden?

Grace Hayden is a beautiful young woman and a sports anchor. She worked as a sports presenter during the 2023 World Cup when she came to India. Grace is also very active on social media and has millions of followers on Instagram. Sara Tendulkar shared some videos of their outing in which the two daughters of cricketers can be seen enjoying a long drive. The two can be seen hitting the road out on a sunny day for a long fun and enjoyable drive.

Grace has also shared pictures with Sara on which social media users have reacted.