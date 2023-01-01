'Santa Claus' dances to Rajasthani 'Pallo Latke' song, viral video leaves internet in splits

Image credit: Facebook

New Delhi: Christmas is a time when families gather to share their joy, hope, happiness, and laughter. Children are the most ecstatic about their gift from Santa Claus. Santa Claus, the mythical figure, is an important part of Christmas celebrations, especially for children. As people across the country celebrated Christmas, a video of 'Santa Claus' grooving to a Rajasthani song is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Facebook by an account named 'Batangad', and it shows a man dressed as Santa Claus, dancing to a popular Rajasthani song namely 'Pallo Latke'.

Take a look here:

The clip saw 'Santa Claus' having the time of his life as he performed a dance sequence and grooved to the Rajasthani song 'Pallo Latke'. He donned the classic Santa attire and placed a cap on his head.As the song played in the background, the man danced impressively to it, winning the hearts of netizens. "Told not to send Santa Claus to Rajasthan" reads the video caption on Facebook.

READ: Group of girls recreate Deepika's Besharam Rang hook steps, video goes viral

This clip was shared just one day back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than 19,000 times and has 500 likes. While the majority of netizens were surprised by the entire scene, others thoroughly enjoyed it. Some users asserted that they had seen something similar before.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Facebook comments said, "Hahahaha this is so funny." Another person added, "Padharo mhare desh Santa." A third person added, "This made me laugh.. Ye Rajasthan hai yaha kuch bhi dikh sakta hai.. hahaha thanks for shariing."