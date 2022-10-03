Video of commentary in Sanskrit during gully cricket goes viral

Screengrab from video tweeted by chidsamskritam

We all have played gully cricket in our neighbourhood, and we know that commentary plays a crucial role in order to make the game more exciting. It plays an indispensable role in getting a grasp of whatever is happening on the field.

We have heard commentary in English, Hindi, or some regional language during national or international matches. A commentator with a good voice and knowledge has always drawn attention and left an impression on cricket lovers. Now a video is going viral where one can hear the commentary in Sanskrit during a gully cricket match.

The video shows a group of teens playing cricket in a constrained space and conversing with one another in Sanskrit when the video started. The Sanskrit commentary's novel concept and the commentator's fluency have stunned online users.

Watch the viral video here:

The 45-second video has been uploaded by a Twitter user, Lakshmi Narayana BS. It shows two boys running as fast as they can while an excited commentator discusses the likely outcome of the ongoing game on the ground in fluent Sanskrit.

READ | Man prepares 'Golgappa shake', viral video irks netizens