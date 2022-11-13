Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit amazes internet, video goes viral

Photo: Twitter/@Girishvhp

A video of a Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit has left the internet amazed. In the viral video, the passengers started a conversation with the cab driver in Sankrit and the driver responded in the same language. One of the passengers recorded the conversation.

The cab driver revealed that he has been speaking in Sanskrit for about 10 years.

The viral video was uploaded on Twitter by Girish Bharadwaja, an entrepreneur with the caption, "Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru". The video has so far garnered as many as 82k views. People have flooded the comment box with praises and appreciation.

Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2Kc5tRrnzU — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) June 11, 2019

"Nice conversation... How fluent ....nice," said one user. Another stated, "Thanks for posting a video that brings pride as well as shakes every Bhartiya to look at our own original roots." A third person stated, "it sounds so polite (sic)." Another person claimed, "how I wish to learn to speak in fluent Sanskrit (sic)."

Many claimed that the video was inspiring. One person stated, "How proud I am of You dear friend Cab driver Ji! You inspire me.” In times when the Sanskrit language is on the verge of extinction, this cab driver's fluency comes as a surprise.