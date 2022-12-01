Sanskari dogs: Huskies get blessings from morning aarti, viral video impresses netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Animal videos, particularly those of dogs, are extremely popular on the internet, thanks to their antics that instantly change our mood and make us laugh, aww, or wow. A heartwarming video of a dog that is currently gaining traction on social media and making people smile has been added to that never-ending list. The adorable clip shows two dogs taking blessings from morning aarti. The video shared by a user named @shravanavyukta on Instagram has been garnering praise from users for how adorable the dogs are.

The viral video opens with a man who could be seen putting his hand over a pooja ki aarti and giving blessings from the morning aarti to the pet dogs. “Huskies in an Indian household literally become devoted to the customs. We are based out of the US, and winter is coming!” reads the video caption. Netizens are highly impressed with the dogs' gestures and we are sure that you all will watch the clip on a loop just like us.

Since being posted a few weeks ago, the video has gone viral with 2.5 million views. It has also accumulated lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dogs in the video were. One of the users wrote, “Tell me you are an Indian without telling me you are an Indian version”. Another user wrote, “Awwwww They have been given such a beautiful education”. A third user wrote, “Aww when he’s blessing both are closing eyes so cuteee”. “Watching this on loop. They are gems,” quipped another user in the comment section. Other users responded with hearts, smiling faces, fire, love-struck, and a variety of other happy emojis.

