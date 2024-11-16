VIRAL
A mammoth six from Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's hit a female fan sitting in the audience, leaving her in tears during the ongoing fourth T20I encounter against South Africa on Friday, i.e., November 15.
Samson was in tremendous form as he hit nine sixes against South Africa in the match, making India secure a remarkable victory with a 135-run lead.
The incident took place when Samson hit the ball over deep mid-wicket off Tristan Stubbs during the 10th over of India's innings, unfortunately hitting a female fan. A video of the incident is repeatedly being circulated all across social media.
As the ball hit the woman, she was immediately given some ice to apply on the injury. Moreover, Samson also appeared apologetic as he realised that a fan was injured.
India registers resounding victory against South Africa
Speaking about the match, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma displayed an unbeatable team work on the field, clinching 109 not out off 56 balls and 120 not out in only 47 balls, respectively.
India crushed South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth T20I and secured the four-match series 3-1.
