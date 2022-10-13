Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Sanjeev Kapoor's daughter Rachita ties knot with long-time boyfriend Darren, See pics here

Rachita Kapoor married with the love of her life, Darren in Dubai as per Hindu and Christian rituals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Sanjeev Kapoor's daughter Rachita ties knot with long-time boyfriend Darren, See pics here
Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and television personality, is a well-known name in every household. Now his name is agian trending on social media as his daughter Rachita Kapoor married with the love of her life, Darren in Dubai as per Hindu and Christian rituals. 

Wedding according to Hindu rituals

Rachita attended her Hindu wedding ceremony in a dark red lehenga. Her bun was clearly visible as she was wearing a see-through dupatta on his head. The braided hair was twisted into a messy bun. Instead of the traditional mogra, it was then decorated with gajras of roses and other flowers.

Natural tone makeup

sanjeev

Rachita tied her hair in a jooda with white flowers neatly adorned on it and kept her makeup simple. Her groom, Darren, on the other hand, complemented her in a white sherwani. The couple appeared to be a match made in heaven.

Wedding according to Christian rituals

sanjeev

Rachita's hair was kept open for the Christian wedding and reception. She was styled in deep waves with a side part. At the same time, Rachita's makeup was kept more natural tone than her Hindu wedding look. The no-makeup, makeup look further accentuated her natural beauty.

Adorable proposal

When Darren proposed Rachita for marriage, even during that time daughter of Sanjeev Kapoor was looking very beautiful. Dressed in a western outfit, the beauty styled her hair in a side part and waved it with a pleated dress. During this her makeup was minimal. At the same time, in that picture of her in which she flaunted her diamond ring, it can be seen that Rachita also loves nail art. The flower pattern on her nails can be seen in the picture.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.