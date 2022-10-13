Sanjeev Kapoor's daughter Rachita ties knot with long-time boyfriend Darren, See pics here

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and television personality, is a well-known name in every household. Now his name is agian trending on social media as his daughter Rachita Kapoor married with the love of her life, Darren in Dubai as per Hindu and Christian rituals.

Wedding according to Hindu rituals

Rachita attended her Hindu wedding ceremony in a dark red lehenga. Her bun was clearly visible as she was wearing a see-through dupatta on his head. The braided hair was twisted into a messy bun. Instead of the traditional mogra, it was then decorated with gajras of roses and other flowers.

Natural tone makeup

Rachita tied her hair in a jooda with white flowers neatly adorned on it and kept her makeup simple. Her groom, Darren, on the other hand, complemented her in a white sherwani. The couple appeared to be a match made in heaven.

Wedding according to Christian rituals

Rachita's hair was kept open for the Christian wedding and reception. She was styled in deep waves with a side part. At the same time, Rachita's makeup was kept more natural tone than her Hindu wedding look. The no-makeup, makeup look further accentuated her natural beauty.

Adorable proposal

When Darren proposed Rachita for marriage, even during that time daughter of Sanjeev Kapoor was looking very beautiful. Dressed in a western outfit, the beauty styled her hair in a side part and waved it with a pleated dress. During this her makeup was minimal. At the same time, in that picture of her in which she flaunted her diamond ring, it can be seen that Rachita also loves nail art. The flower pattern on her nails can be seen in the picture.