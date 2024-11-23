Shalini Passi who is an art connoisseur and pop-culture icon gained fame from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Shalini Passi has gained widespread fame since her sensational debut on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Her vibrant personality and stylish presence have captivated fans, making her an instant favorite. With this newfound recognition, attention has also turned to her private life, especially her relationship with her husband, Sanjay Passi.

Sanjay Passi, a prominent Indian businessman and chairman of the Pasco Group, is well-known in the business world, particularly for his contributions to the Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. However, his association with the show has earned him a new identity among fans, who now know him as “Shalini Passi’s husband.”

At a recent event hosted by journalist Barkha Dutt, Sanjay shared his thoughts on this new tag. When asked how he felt about being introduced as Shalini’s husband, he responded with pride. “I feel proud about it. When someone asks me, ‘Are you Shalini Passi’s husband?’ I say yes,” he said, earning praise for his supportive attitude. Fans applauded Sanjay for standing by Shalini as her fame grows.

Shalini and Sanjay have been married for many years and share a son, Robin Passi. Their family dynamics were highlighted during Shalini’s debut on the reality series. While Sanjay has yet to watch the show, their son Robin and his friends thoroughly enjoyed it. “He loved it and was thrilled with the love and positive attention I received,” Shalini shared in an interview.

Outside the entertainment world, Shalini is a well-known art collector and connoisseur. She is the founder of the My Art Shalini initiative and the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, which promote emerging artists in India. Shalini’s interests go beyond art—she is passionate about music, dance, archery, shooting, scuba diving, and fashion. Before becoming an art patron, she was a state-level gymnast.

Shalini’s journey from a private life to being a pop-culture icon is inspiring. Her debut on the reality show not only showcased her glamorous side but also her multifaceted personality, making her a star to watch in the world of entertainment and beyond.

