Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

Sania Mirza's last post before, ex-husband Shoaib Malik's wedding photos came on piblic eye goes viral.

Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on Saturday. He married a Pakistani TV actor named Sana Javed. There was a lot of conjecture around Shoaib and Sania's divorce for the past few months. Amid all the rumours, pictures of Shoaib's small wedding ceremony went wildly viral on social media earlier today.

Ever since the pictures of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed were released on public platforms, people have been waiting for Sania Mirza to react to her ex-husband's third marriage. Although, she has still not reacted to Shoaib Malik's third marriage.

However, Sania Mirza did post a picture of herself on the social media platform, Instagram. In the picture, she is seen donning a blue blazer with grey formal trousers and a t-shirt. Sania has accessorised with minimalistic earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Sania Mirza posted this picture hours before her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik's wedding pictures went viral on social media. This is Shoaib Malik's third marriage. He first married Ayesha Siddiqui which ended in 2010. He then married renowned Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in the same year.

