Sania Mirza REVEALS she had panic attack after divorce from Shoaib Malik, recalls 'lowest moment': 'I was shivering...'

The 38-year-old former tennis star opened up about one of the most emotional moments of her life, with her close friend and director-choreographer Farah Khan, who stood by her during that difficult moment.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Sania Mirza REVEALS she had panic attack after divorce from Shoaib Malik, recalls 'lowest moment': 'I was shivering...'
In a shocking revelation, former tennis ace Sania Mirza shared that she suffered a panic attack after her divorce from former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The 38-year-old former tennis star opened up about one of the most emotional moments of her life, with her close friend and director-choreographer Farah Khan, who stood by her during that difficult moment, on her newly launched YouTube talk show, Serving It Up With Sania. 

Sania Mirza recalls tough times post her divorce

Mirza said, “I don't want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you (Farah Khan) showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that." Further, she said, “If you had not come here, I was shivering. And if you had not come there, I wouldn't have done that show. You told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.’”

Farah Khan, on the other hand, recollected the days when she was alarmed to see Sania Mirza in distress. “I got so scared. I had to shoot that day, but I just left everything and came here in my pyjamas and chappals,” she said. The filmmaker also applauded Sania for managing single parenthood, stating, “For you to do it alone, you have to work, raise your son, and give him time. It’s double the effort, and you’re doing it beautifully."

Sania's divorce from Shoaib Malik

For the unversed, Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in April 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. In January 2024, the couple confirmed their separation shortly after Malik announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sania's younger sister, Anam Mirza, shared that Sania had separated months earlier and requested privacy for her during the sensitive period.

