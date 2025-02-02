Sania Mirza removes Shoaib Malik’s name from her Dubai house and replaces it with her...

It has been a year since tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik divorced, and new developments in Sania's life show that she is moving on with strength and determination. In January 2024, Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed, marking a significant change in his life. Meanwhile, Sania is focusing on her son and her future, with recent reports indicating that she has made a big change in her Dubai home.

Sania Mirza has removed Shoaib Malik's name from the house and replaced it with someone else's name, symbolizing a fresh start. According to a report by Samaa TV, she has replaced Shoaib's name with that of her son, Izhan Mirza Malik, reflecting the importance of her son in her life. This change is seen as a step toward starting a new chapter and creating a stable environment for her son.

Sania, who is currently living in the UAE with Izhan, has shared that her son is her number one priority. She has also described Izhan as her best friend, and the two share a strong bond. To further mark this new phase in her life, Sania is preparing to move into a new villa with Izhan. The villa is almost ready, with only some minor work left. This move represents a fresh beginning and a commitment to providing the best for her son.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 in Hyderabad, and in 2018, they welcomed their son, Izhan. However, their relationship began to show signs of strain in 2022, and the couple eventually divorced. After the divorce, Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed, who had previously been married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal before their divorce in 2023. Shoaib and Sana had been in a relationship for a long time before tying the knot.

In addition to her personal changes, Sania also bid farewell to her 20-year tennis career in 2023. Throughout her career, she achieved remarkable success, winning 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles title. Now, she is focused on her role as a mother and starting a new chapter in her life.