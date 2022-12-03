Search icon
Sania Mirza poses with Instagram influencer Riyaz Aly, viral pic takes internet by storm

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, on Saturday, delighted her fans with an beautiful picture with famous social media influencer Riyaz Aly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, on Saturday, delighted her fans with an beautiful picture with famous social media influencer Riyaz Aly. She took to Instagram and posted a super-cute picture posing with Riyaz. Alongside them, her son Izhaan Mirza Malik can also be seen. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We were at one of @mirzasaniar latest tennis academies in dubai. Something super exciting coming up, stay tuned" reads the photo caption. Within an hour of being posted, her post garnered over 674k likes. Netizens gushed over the adorable picture and flooded the comment section with their compliments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Izhaan is Sania's first baby with her husband, Shoaib Malik. Earlier, the tennis star shared a cute moment with her son in a park on the social media platform. She was seen kissing his head. Meanwhile, Izhaan, who just turned four, made a goofy expression in the photo.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sania also posted a cute photo of her son and niece Dua on Instagram about a week ago. Anam Mirza, Sania's sister, is the mother of Dua. Sania Mirza made headlines in November when rumours of her divorce from Shoaib Malik began to circulate on the internet. The rumours spread after she posted two cryptic Instagram posts. The couple did not respond to rumours.

DNA Originals
