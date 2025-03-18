Shoaib Malik is already a father to a son with his former wife Sania Mirza. The duo welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Shoaib Malik, a former Pakistan cricket player, has often been in the news for his personal life. He married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024 which came as a surprise to many. Later, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's family confirmed her divorce with Malik. Now, after a year of marriage with Sana, rumours of her pregnancy her surfaced due to her recent viral video. A Pakistan TV actress, Sana appeared on a Ramzan special episode of a Pakistani show. In a video, Sana was seen reacting strongly to certain food items, as if she was feeling sick. This led fans to speculate that she might be pregnant. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Netizens were quick to comment, with one saying, “I think she’s pregnant; this happens in early pregnancy.” Another wrote, “Is she expecting? This kind of reaction is common during pregnancy.” However, the couple has chosen to remain silent on the matter, leaving fans and followers guessing. Despite the buzz, neither Shoaib nor Sana has confirmed or denied these rumours, as of now. Check out the video here:

Shoaib is already a father to a son with Sania. The former couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Shoaib has been open about his relationship with his son, Izhaan. He shares a close bond with his Izhaan. In a recent interview on a Pakistani Ramzan TV program, he shared that his bond with Izhaan is built on friendship rather than a traditional father-son relationship. He mentioned that Izhaan calls him 'bro', and he reciprocates the same, highlighting their close connection.

