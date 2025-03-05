While the national capital is famous for its rich, flavourful food culture, there's still one thing missing from Delhi's cuisine, that is - Samosa. Do you feel that too?

While the national capital is famous for its rich, flavourful food culture, there's still one thing missing from Delhi's cuisine, that is - Samosa. Do you feel that too? If you're a true foodie, there's no way you don't like crispy Samosas, a popular north-Indian snack made with refined flour, potatoes and a variety of spices.

Well, an influencer has voiced this "concern" on behalf of all the foodies out there. A social media influencer, named Akshat, has posted a hilarious video on Instagram.

In the now-viral video, Akshat is seen appealing to the Delhi administration to make this city learn "how to make Samosas". "Delhi prashashan se appeal karna chahunga, samose banana kyun nahi sikha dete iss shehar ko? UP mein badhiya samose mil rahe, MP mein badhiya samose mil rahe, Rajasthan mein badhiya, karare samose mil rahe", he said in the video.

"Dilli mein kaise nahi pahunch paa rahi yeh baat? Jab aapko aaloo chaat banana aa gaya hai, aaloo mein masala daalna aata hai. covering lagane mein kya dikkat aa rahi hai"? he further asked, leaving netizens guffawing.

Akshat hilariously said that he has no hopes with Mumbai and Bengaluru. "Mumbai se mujhe koi ummeed nahi hai, woh log pao ke aage niklein toh kuchh ho paaye. Bengaluru toh khatam hi karo baat", he says.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens absolutely agree with Akshat. Many even suggested where all across India you can find tasty Samosas.

"Bihar is the ultimate winner in the samosa race", an user wrote.

Another user added, "Delhi ke golgappe bhi".

A third joined, "Real issue".