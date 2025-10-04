Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...

'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Viral video: Goddess Durga’s idol taken on iconic toy train for immersion in Darjeeling

Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’

Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash

Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'

Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'

Zubeen Garg's wife issues BIG statement on conspiracy charges: 'If someone has done wrong...'

Saif Ali Khan OPENS UP on stabbing incident on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, says 'Son Taimur asked me are you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders

BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month

'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'

Appearing on the YouTube channel Mama’s Couch, Wankhede explained the process behind narcotics cases.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has spoken publicly about the 2021 arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, a controversy that dominated headlines across the country. Dismissing suggestions that Aryan was made a “bali ka bakra” (scapegoat), Wankhede maintained that every step of the probe was conducted strictly within the law.

“Every arrest was backed by evidence”

Appearing on the YouTube channel Mama’s Couch, Wankhede explained the process behind narcotics cases. Though bound by a Bombay High Court affidavit not to mention Aryan directly, he said drug investigations involve looking at the larger supply chain rather than just recovery of substances.

“People think that if no drugs are found on you, there won’t be any action,” he said. “But the law requires the entire chain to be investigated — someone manufactures, someone supplies, someone intends to buy. No one was used as a scapegoat. Every arrest was based on conscious possession, electronic evidence, and statements.”

He added that such cases involve multiple officers and detailed paperwork, not just one person’s decision. “It’s not just Wankhede doing it all. There are many procedures and officials involved,” he noted, rejecting allegations of bias or mishandling.

Aryan Khan’s arrest and release

Aryan Khan was detained on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided the Cordelia Empress cruise ship off Mumbai, where a rave party was allegedly taking place. Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were among those arrested.

Although no drugs were found on Aryan, he faced conspiracy and consumption charges and spent 25 days in custody before being granted bail. In 2022, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team gave him a clean chit, saying no evidence linked him to drug use or trafficking.

Legal Battle Over Netflix Series

Wankhede is now engaged in a different fight — a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and the makers of Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The show, directed by Aryan, allegedly features a character resembling the former NCB officer.

Calling the portrayal “false, malicious, and defamatory,” Wankhede sought ₹2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix and asked the court to block its release. However, on September 25, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea as not maintainable.

“I Don’t Leak Conversations”

The ex-officer also denied claims that he leaked private chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the 2021 controversy. “Leaking would be the wrong word. It’s neither my habit nor am I so weak to do such things,” he said.

Though Aryan Khan was cleared long ago, Wankhede’s comments have once again sparked debate over celebrity accountability, the credibility of drug investigations, and the delicate balance between legality and public perception in India’s most high-profile cases.

Also read: Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twinkle Khanna's 'fridge-style' haircare: Know how her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks work over commercial products
Twinkle Khanna's 'fridge-style' haircare: Know her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks
PoK unrest: Pakistan's hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma
PoK unrest: Pakistan's hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands ..
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...
Meet founder, richer than billionaire Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of...
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion...
Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,
Aravind Srinivas announces Perplexity AI browser Comet free, users can now...,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE