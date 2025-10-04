Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'

Appearing on the YouTube channel Mama’s Couch, Wankhede explained the process behind narcotics cases.

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has spoken publicly about the 2021 arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, a controversy that dominated headlines across the country. Dismissing suggestions that Aryan was made a “bali ka bakra” (scapegoat), Wankhede maintained that every step of the probe was conducted strictly within the law.

“Every arrest was backed by evidence”

Appearing on the YouTube channel Mama’s Couch, Wankhede explained the process behind narcotics cases. Though bound by a Bombay High Court affidavit not to mention Aryan directly, he said drug investigations involve looking at the larger supply chain rather than just recovery of substances.

“People think that if no drugs are found on you, there won’t be any action,” he said. “But the law requires the entire chain to be investigated — someone manufactures, someone supplies, someone intends to buy. No one was used as a scapegoat. Every arrest was based on conscious possession, electronic evidence, and statements.”

He added that such cases involve multiple officers and detailed paperwork, not just one person’s decision. “It’s not just Wankhede doing it all. There are many procedures and officials involved,” he noted, rejecting allegations of bias or mishandling.

Aryan Khan’s arrest and release

Aryan Khan was detained on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided the Cordelia Empress cruise ship off Mumbai, where a rave party was allegedly taking place. Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were among those arrested.

Although no drugs were found on Aryan, he faced conspiracy and consumption charges and spent 25 days in custody before being granted bail. In 2022, the NCB’s Special Investigation Team gave him a clean chit, saying no evidence linked him to drug use or trafficking.

Legal Battle Over Netflix Series

Wankhede is now engaged in a different fight — a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and the makers of Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The show, directed by Aryan, allegedly features a character resembling the former NCB officer.

Calling the portrayal “false, malicious, and defamatory,” Wankhede sought ₹2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix and asked the court to block its release. However, on September 25, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea as not maintainable.

“I Don’t Leak Conversations”

The ex-officer also denied claims that he leaked private chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the 2021 controversy. “Leaking would be the wrong word. It’s neither my habit nor am I so weak to do such things,” he said.

Though Aryan Khan was cleared long ago, Wankhede’s comments have once again sparked debate over celebrity accountability, the credibility of drug investigations, and the delicate balance between legality and public perception in India’s most high-profile cases.

Also read: Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…