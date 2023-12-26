Headlines

‘Same rate as silver': Dosa sold for Rs 600 at Mumbai airport shocks netizens; watch viral video

While a masala dosa with buttermilk costs Rs 600, buying a benne khali dosa costs Rs 620. The prices soar higher if one orders filter coffee or lassi as their beverage with the dosa.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

A video revealing the cost of a masala dosa at Mumbai airport has become massively viral on social media. While food items are generally sold at exorbitant rates at airports, but charging Rs 600 for the simple masala dosa still seems undigestable even to frequent travellers.

The short clip shows the camera showcasing the digital display menu at the eatery. While a masala dosa with buttermilk costs Rs 600, buying a benne khali dosa costs Rs 620. The prices soar higher if one orders filter coffee or lassi as their beverage with the dosa.

The video showcasing dosa made with “dry” masala stuffing, has secured over 9 million views and hundreds of comments on Instagram.Netizens were utterly shocked by the whopping price. Some felt the look, hygiene and taste of the dosa did not justify the price.“Imagine paying 600rs for masala dosa which is still not better than 40-50rs one,” wrote one user. “That’s more expensive than dosa at Singapore,” said another.

Some even compared it to the price of valuable metals. “Gold is cheaper than dosa at Mumbai airport,”wrote one user. Numerous people also agreed that the price of Mumbai airport dosa was equal with the rate of silver. “Actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa,”stated another.

A staple in many household kitchens and South Indian restaurants, dosa has earlier also sparked conversations on social media for its high price point. Some days back, a Zomato employee had shared that he had to pay Rs 1000 for two dosas at a popular joint in Gurugram.

 
