Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who is currently in the spotlight due to his YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’, is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 27 as part of his Unfiltered India Tour.

According to BookMyShow, Raina will take the stage at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai’s Sion area. The event has already attracted interest from over 11,000 people as of February 13.

Raina’s tour, however, has faced setbacks. Following a controversy sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show, reports suggest that Raina’s shows in Gujarat have been cancelled.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that tickets for his Gujarat performances have been removed from BookMyShow. He was reportedly set to perform in Surat (April 17), Vadodara (April 18), and Ahmedabad (April 19-20), but these events are no longer listed.

The comedian, who is currently in the US, has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 17 for questioning regarding the case. However, his lawyer has informed authorities that he will return on March 17 and has requested more time to appear in person.

Meanwhile, an Assam Police team is expected to visit his Pune residence in Balewadi to serve a notice, asking him to appear in Guwahati within four days.

As the controversy escalated, Raina removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. In his first response, he assured that he would fully cooperate with authorities in their investigation.

The row erupted after a controversial question was asked by Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, during the show.

