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Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina just made a comeback with his 'Still Alive' show, where he addressed his 'India's Got Latent' controversy. However, moments after his 'Still Alive' show went live, actor Mukesh Khanna, Samay Raina over comedian's 'shaktiman' joke during his show.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'
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Stand-up comedian Samay Raina just made a comeback with his 'Still Alive' show, where he addressed his 'India's Got Latent' controversy. While he cracked jokes here and there, he became emotional at the end recalling all the legal challenges he faced due to the scandal, which impacted his career as a comedian. However, moments after his 'Still Alive' show went live, actor Mukesh Khanna, who is considered the OG Shaktiman of Indian television, brutally trolled Samay Raina over comedian's 'shaktiman' joke during his show. Mukesh Khanna said that Samay Raina is 'wprthy of sitting on donkey'. 

Here's what happened

Samay Raina in his 'still alive' show called out many people who came out to take limelight during his 'Latent' controversy including Mukesh Khanna, shaktiman. Reacting strongly on those accusation, Mukesh Khanna fumed and called Samay 'kutte ki dum'.

Mukesh Khanna, who is now known for his bizarre comments, posted a edited photo on his social media, where he was dressed in the Shaktiman costume, with red laser light eyes and Samay Raina was sitting on a donkey.  

Mukesh Khanna penned down a fiery caption that read, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi!! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahin hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua."

He further added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyonki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai!!!"

What did Samay Raina said about Mukesh Khanna?

Earlier, Samay Raina addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy during his ‘Still Alive’ show and claimed that all “irrelevant people" tried to gain limelight during the controversy. Samay called out Mukesh Khanna and said, “Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge.". Samay then claimed that when Shaktiman was on air, several children jumped off buildings to copy their on-screen superhero. “Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai?" he said.

Back in 2025, Mukesh Khanna came out to criticise India's Got Latent, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia over their 'vulgar' joke. The joke sparked a huge outage and the panels including Ranveer Allahbadia, Rebel Kid, Ashish Chanchlani and Samay Raina faced multiple FIRs. The show, which was a huge hit, was removed from YouTube. 

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