YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts India's Got Latent, has been barred from airing new shows until further notice due to a recent controversy surrounding Beer Biceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark made on the show. Despite this, Samay recently posted something on his YouTube channel for the first time since the incident - but it wasn't a video.

Samay is currently in Canada, performing as part of his ongoing comedy tour. Amid the controversy, he broke his silence on the controversy on YouTube with a subtle yet significant post on Friday night. The post, exclusive to his paid subscribers, featured just two emojis: a heart and a hug, symbolising solidarity and togetherness. Despite the absence of a video, the post garnered an impressive over 7,500 likes in just one minute, as seen in a screengrab shared by a fan. This overwhelming response suggests that Samay's fans are still firmly behind him.

Fans have been speculating about Samay's intentions behind the cryptic post. Some believe he may have initially planned to share a video, but reconsidered due to the ongoing controversy and legal issues. A Reddit user commented, "He probably wanted to post a video, but then realized he shouldn't, given the current situation. So, this emoji post is all he can share for now." Another added, "It has 11k likes in 4 minutes on members only. That’s big in my opinion.”

Samay was recently embroiled in a major controversy in India, which ignited widespread outrage, resulting in multiple FIRs being filed against him and other panelists. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court. In the aftermath, Samay took down all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Samay was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Department in connection to the case, however, he failed to appear citing prior commitments in the US that would keep him abroad until March 17. The cyber cell rejected this request, insisting that he must appear in person. The fresh summons is expected to be sent on Tuesday.