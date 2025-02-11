Balraj Singh Ghai shared photos on Instagram, showcasing Samay's performances and leisure time with friends in Seattle. The images depict a carefree Samay, playing chess, performing on stage amidst the ongoing backlash back home.

Amidst the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, host Samay Raina has maintained silence, while Ranveer Allahbadia has apologized for his obscene remark during his appearance on the show. Complaints were filed against the duo on Monday after explicit clips from the show circulated on social media. Recently, it's been revealed that Samay is currently in Seattle, USA, for a stand-up comedy gig.

Balraj Singh Ghai, a judge and producer of the show, shared photos on Instagram, showcasing Samay's performances and leisure time with friends in Seattle. The images depict a carefree Samay, playing chess, performing on stage, and receiving applause from the audience, amidst the ongoing backlash back home.

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent began when Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made a crude joke during an episode of the show, hosted by Samay Raina. Ranveer posed a disturbing question to a contestant, asking if they would rather "watch their parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and backlash on social media.

Ranveer Allahbadia issued a sincere apology for his recent controversy, stating that his comment was "not appropriate" and "not funny". He took full responsibility for his actions, acknowledging a "lapse in judgement" and assuring that he doesn't take responsibility lightly. Allahbadia emphasized his respect for family and his commitment to using his platform more thoughtfully in the future. He has requested the removal of the insensitive sections from the video and ended his apology with a heartfelt "sorry" and a hope for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, YouTube has taken down the controversial video following the Centre’s notice. A complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging that a show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women to boost popularity and financial gain through online broadcasts.