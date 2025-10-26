Samay Raina issues public apology to disabled people on his birthday: ‘Deeply regret the pain caused’

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia
VIRAL
On Sunday, Samay shared a note on Instagram Stories apologising for his joke about people with disabilities.
Comedian Samay Raina apologised for his joke about people with disabilities on his birthday on Sunday. He faced criticism for his comments related to a charity campaign for a child in need of expensive injections. He has now admitted that he regrets his comments.
Samay wrote, "Today is my birthday, and instead of just celebrating my birthday, I want to use this day—which is the most special day of the year for me—to apologise to people with disabilities."
The comedian continued, "We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain our show has caused. Going forward, we will be more vigilant and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges facing the community. Your strength inspires us to continue."
"With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar," Samay signed the note.
During a show, Samay Raina mentioned a charity campaign being run for a two-month-old baby who needed an injection worth Rs 16 crore for a rare disease. Apparently, this was referring to an injection used to treat a life-threatening condition called spinal muscular atrophy.
During a show, Samay Raina mentioned a charity campaign being run for a two-month-old baby who needed a ₹16 crore injection for a rare disease. Apparently, this was referring to an injection used to treat a life-threatening condition called spinal muscular atrophy.
