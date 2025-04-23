The stand-up comedian re-shared a post describing disturbing details about the terror attack, with some suggesting it had communal undertones.

Comedian Samay Raina, who has been embroiled in controversy over his alleged hurtful remarks on India's Got Latent, couldn't sleep last night – but not because of his ongoing legal troubles. Instead, he was distressed by the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives. The attack, which took place in broad daylight at a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, saw terrorists gun down mostly civilians, injuring 20 others.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the stand-up comedian re-shared a post describing disturbing details about the terror attack, with some suggesting it had communal undertones. The post raised serious questions about national security and highlighted potential lapses in the intelligence network. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Unable to sleep tonight.”







The terrorist attack hit a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, resulting in at least 26 deaths and 20 injuries. This tragic incident is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front (TRF), allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Raina is is in hot water for some of his jokes that people found really hurtful. He made fun of someone who's blind and a baby with a serious health condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)on his YouTube show, India's Got Latent. The Supreme Court took a strong stance, expressing deep concern over his jokes, especially those that mocked the expensive treatment for a serious condition and made fun of a contestant with visual impairment.

Previously, Raina was embroiled in a controversy with a segment featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, which sparked outrage and led to the removal of episodes from India's Got Latent. The court's reaction highlights the increasing scrutiny of digital content and the need for creators to be more thoughtful, especially when it comes to marginalised groups.