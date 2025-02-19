The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, i.e., February 18, barred YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija from airing any episodes of India's Got Latent show until further notice.

The apex court's notice follows a massive controversy triggered after Allahbadia's "obscene" remarks on "parental sex" during the latest episode of the show with panelists including - Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.

The SC was hearing a plea filed by the podcaster, seeking to club FIRs registered against him in different states including Maharashtra and Assam over his controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, a video from an unreleased episode of India's Got Latent is doing rounds on social media. The episode was set to feature director-choreographer Farah Khan, Uorfi Javed, and comedian Tanmay Bhat.

In the now-viral clip, Samay Raina can be seen greeting the judges as they join the stage. While he hugged Tanmay Bhat, he suddenly dived to touch Farah's feet. In her signature playful style, she gestures as if to slap him and moves forward.

Back in December 2024, Uorfi Javed had walked out of the show midway after a couple of panelists reportedly made controversial remarks about her.

Addressing the controversy, Javed later posted on Instagram, "I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just slut shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, slut shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage infront of so many people."