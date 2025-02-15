Samay Raina took a tactical step to limit the fallout by deleting only the problematic playlist. Had he deleted his entire channel, he would have forfeited all future earnings from his existing content.

In the wake of Ranveer Allahbadia's contentious remarks that sparked legal action, comedian Samay Raina has removed all episodes of his popular show India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. He acknowledged being overwhelmed by the situation and assured full cooperation with Mumbai police and the Cyber Department, who have launched separate investigations into the controversy that sparked public outrage.

Raina has been summoned to appear for questioning within the next five days. As part of the investigation, the Mumbai police have recorded statements from seven individuals, including Makhija, Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia's manager, in connection with a complaint filed by a BJP functionary.

Meanwhile, with Samay Raina deleting the contentious videos from his YouTube channel, the fate of the episodes and the substantial earnings generated from millions of views hang in the balance. The removal of the content raises questions about the potential financial implications for Raina, who had amassed a significant following and revenue from the videos.

As per YouTube's policy, Raina’s deleted videos will no longer appear on the channel. By removing only the India's Got Latent playlist, the comedian has minimized the impact on his channel's overall visibility, but the deleted videos will no longer be searchable on the platform.



Regarding the money made from the million views, Raina will retain the earnings he has already accumulated from the deleted videos, which are already in his bank account, according to YouTube's policy. However, he will no longer earn money from those deleted videos in the future.

Samay Raina took a tactical step to limit the fallout by deleting only the problematic playlist. Had he deleted his entire channel, he would have forfeited all future earnings from his existing content, in line with YouTube's policy that prohibits creators from profiting from voluntarily deleted content.

Meanwhile, YouTube's policy also states that even if a creator deletes their own videos or channel, the platform can still take action if the content violated YouTube's rules or if law enforcement agencies request removal.