Comedian Samay Raina is back with a bang! After months of hiatus amid the India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina shares a series of stories on his Instagram to keep his fans updated, about his life and family. In the stories, he shared photos with his friends including Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba. However, his photo with Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel kid has caught a lot of attention from the netizens.

Samay Raina, on May 14, posted around 10 stories on Instagram. He started with a little guitar session, then updated fans with his tour dates and ticket prices, then moved on to post a catch up session with his close friends and a video call screenshot with parents. In one of his story, he shared a picture of content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel kid raising a toast with a smile.

He ended his story spamming with, "Aaj kuch zyaada hi storyland daaldi. Bohot ghutan si thi yaar kya bataau kaafi nikaal diya ek saath hi." "I love you all. I'm so happy to be experiencing all this love. I can't wait to see you guys in my shows abroad and in India. I'm so grateful to all of you. Goodnight.," he added.

India's Got Latent controversy

In February, both Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina got into a major controversy after Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka the BeerBiceps 'vulgar' comment regarding parents and sex, went viral where people lashed out on all the judges on the panel on that episode. Where Samay Raina and his show was brutally trolled to extent that all its episodes got cancelled and deleted from YouTube, Apoorva Mukhija received many rape and death threats. Several FIRs were also filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina.

Samay Raina's tour announcement

Both Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina had made a comeback after a massive setback. Samay Raina recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of his US-Canada tour 'unfiltered.' He is scheduled to do back to back shows in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and UK.

Many of his fans and close friends were excited on his return. One user commented, 'Samay is back!', other said, 'Samayyyyy bhai supremacy.' Famous comedians like Ravi Gupta aka Shudhdesicomic praised Samay Raina and said, 'jio jawan.' There have been no major update on his India tour.