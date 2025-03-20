Samay was initially scheduled to take the stage at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on March 21 and 23. However, in a sudden turn of events, he has called off the performances and is now exploring options to reschedule his India tour.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding India's Got Talent, Samay has made the unexpected decision to cancel all his upcoming shows in India. The cancellation comes as a disappointment to fans, especially since tickets for all his shows had been completely sold out through advanced bookings.

On Thursday, he took to his Instagram story to break the news to his fans. In a brief yet heartfelt message, he wrote, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon." The note was accompanied by a red heart and folded hand emoticon, conveying his appreciation and respect for his fans' understanding.





The comedian's highly-anticipated tour, which was scheduled to take place from March to April, has been disrupted due to threats and protests from various groups. His shows in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Surat were cancelled following threats from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Additionally, his performances in other major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Samay was summoned by the authorities to record his statement in the India’s Got Latent row. He initially sought time until March 17 due to prior commitments. However, after failing to appear for a summon on March 19, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued a third summon, requiring Samay to appear on March 24.

For the unversed, India’s Got Latent controversy began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment on Samay's show, sparking widespread outrage. Following this, Samay has taken down all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. The move comes as the comedian attempts to mitigate the fallout from the scandal surrounding his show.