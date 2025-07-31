Samay Raina announces comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, sells 40000 tickets in just one hour: 'Love is unreal'

After announcing his comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltererd, Samay Raina shared on his Instagram Story, "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down."

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent attracted major controversy in February this year. After receiving immense backlash, he even had to cancel multiple shows of his Unfiltered tour in various Indian cities. The comedian kept a low profile for a couple of months until he began his Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand tour in May, and has now announced his comeback India tour titled Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered.

The 27-year-old shared the tour schedule on his Instagram on Wednesday. The tour will begin on August 15 in Bengaluru and end with a Delhi show on October 5. Samay will perform a total of 16 shows across 7 cities - 3 shows in Bengaluru, 2 shows in Hyderabad, 1 show in Mumbai, 2 shows in Kolkata, 2 shows in Chennai, 3 shows in Pune, and 3 shows in Delhi. "India tour live now on @bookmyshow," he captioned the image.

The comedian also shared multiple Instagram stories on Thursday, where he shared that his shows in multiple cities are sold out. "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down," the comedian wrote in a following story.

Earlier this month, Raina appeared before Supreme Court due to his YouTube show India's Got Latent. He deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube following a major controversy over some vulgar remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Apart from Raina and Allahbadia, YouTubers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani were also present in the controversial episode and the four of them faced FIRs and public backlash for their comments on the show.

