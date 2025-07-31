Twitter
Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's resilient fifty steadies India on rain-hit day

Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century

'Maine kabhi cheat nahi kia': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal thoughts, slams online trolls

Samay Raina announces comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, sells 40000 tickets in just one hour: 'Love is unreal'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's policies are affecting US relations with other countries

Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom receives sensational response: 'I know how much...'

Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH

Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat Kohli

August 29 is important date for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries set to hold...

Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's resilient fifty steadies India on rain-hit day

Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Samay Raina announces comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, sells 40000 tickets in just one hour: 'Love is unreal'

After announcing his comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltererd, Samay Raina shared on his Instagram Story, "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Samay Raina/Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent attracted major controversy in February this year. After receiving immense backlash, he even had to cancel multiple shows of his Unfiltered tour in various Indian cities. The comedian kept a low profile for a couple of months until he began his Europe, UK, Australia, and New Zealand tour in May, and has now announced his comeback India tour titled Samay Raina: Still Alive & Unfiltered. 

The 27-year-old shared the tour schedule on his Instagram on Wednesday. The tour will begin on August 15 in Bengaluru and end with a Delhi show on October 5. Samay will perform a total of 16 shows across 7 cities - 3 shows in Bengaluru, 2 shows in Hyderabad, 1 show in Mumbai, 2 shows in Kolkata, 2 shows in Chennai, 3 shows in Pune, and 3 shows in Delhi. "India tour live now on @bookmyshow," he captioned the image. 

The comedian also shared multiple Instagram stories on Thursday, where he shared that his shows in multiple cities are sold out. "The love is unreal. We have sold 40,000 tickets in an hour for the tour. That's a record. Thank you so much for the love, we will bring the house down," the comedian wrote in a following story. 

Earlier this month, Raina appeared before Supreme Court due to his YouTube show India's Got Latent. He deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube following a major controversy over some vulgar remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Apart from Raina and Allahbadia, YouTubers Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani were also present in the controversial episode and the four of them faced FIRs and public backlash for their comments on the show.

