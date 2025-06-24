Recently South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10 marksheet made its way on the internet which ‘awed’ netizens. Charming movie lovers with her acting prowess and a grounded personality, Samantha has once again won the hearts of her followers by her school report.

School marksheets of celebrities making their way on the internet have now become a common sight after marksheets of Virat Kohli, UPSC Topper IAS officers Tina Dabi, Tanu Jain, and Shubham Kumar became viral on social media. Recently South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10 marksheet made its way on the internet which ‘awed’ netizens. Charming movie lovers with her acting prowess and a grounded personality, Samantha has once again won the hearts of her followers by her school report. After her school report card came to light, netizens did not stop getting impressed. They were quick to notice that Samantha scored very well in all subjects.

Netizens impressed by Samantha's grades, teacher's note

The actress is known for her versatile acting and her studious side has also become known now. Seeing her grades, many called her a “complete package.” In addition, netizens did not fail to notice the comments her class teacher wrote as a review of her academic performance. The note by the teacher seemed heartfelt and indicated that Samantha was the teachers’ favourite.

The note read, “She has done well. She is an asset to the school.” The marksheet not only highlighted her academic excellence but also proved her popularity in the school, which shows that she has been consistent with success since her school days, who won hearts even back then. Samantha received admiration from netizens for her academic grades and the heartfelt note as they gushed over the two most noteworthy aspects of her report card.

Samantha was also quite impressed with the admiration and responded with a ‘aww’. As nostalgia struck her seeing her report online and the lovely reactions to it, Samantha felt on cloud nine as the comments touched her heart. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she reposted the photo with the caption, “Ha ha, this popped up again. Awww.” Her prompt and delightful reaction melted hearts on the internet, with fans flooding her post with love and their own school-day nostalgia.