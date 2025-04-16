VIRAL
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that his and partner Oliver Mulherin’s baby who was born February this year sleeps in a smart crib that is made by an Indian firm which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that his and partner Oliver Mulherin’s baby who was born February this year sleeps in a smart crib that is made by an Indian firm which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs. He shared this on X which surprised Cradlewise co-founders Radhika Patil and Bharath Patil for whom this was the “moment of validation.”
Taking to X Altman wrote, “We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed. But I definitely recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need,” Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter)."
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that his and partner Oliver Mulherin’s baby who was born February this year sleeps in a smart crib that is made by an Indian firm which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs. He shared this on X which surprised Cradlewise co-founders Radhika Patil and Bharath Patil for whom this was the “moment of validation.”
Taking to X Altman wrote, “We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed. But I definitely recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need.” In his post he strongly advised cradlewise crib to parents. The surprised Radhika was left speechless and thanked the new dad in an X post and wrote, “Thanks for loving us @sama. The AI god’s trust in the smarts of @cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more sleep.”
Radhika and Bharath Patil are husband wife duo who founded Cradlewise in 2016. The company that makes products for babies. Some of its products include convertible smart bassinets and cribs equipped with video and breath monitors. Their journey started with a realisation for a more responsive sleep solution for their child. They launched the company with USD 1 million and entered the industry of baby tech.
During Covid-19 the couple shifted to the US along with their two young children. Radhika Patil has earned her Bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in the United States and Master’s degree in Electronic Design from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. She is the co-founder along with her husband and serves as CEO of Cradlewise. The couple founders is a resident of the US. After the couple welcomed their first child Anushka they were concerned about the baby's sleep. The crib they designed was the result of the idea to improve newborn baby's sleep which is done by detecting early-wake up and adaptive rocking. The smart crib is priced at USD 1,999 in the United States and approximately Rs 1.5 lakh rupees in India.
Meet superstar Madhubala’s sister who was as beautiful as her, worked with Raj Kapoor, got married twice, was Sunil Dutt’s…, her name was…
Meet man who started career as background dancer with a singer, earned just Rs 50, is brain behind superhits like Jawan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his name is..
This actor, Zeenat Aman's hero, missed out on many films due to his looks, never became superstar, once sold household goods to make ends meet, his name is..
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia built on land donated for...? Ambanis got the land for only Rs... , its original value was Rs...
SRH owner Kavya Maran buys star RCB cricketer in middle of IPL 2025, the cricketer is..., he is from...
April 17 is important day for Infosys employees as Narayana Murthy's company will announce…, set to affect…
Meet actress who worked with Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, still gave no hits in 19 years, once received death threats due to…she is..
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara vs Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana: Who is richer? Check their educational qualifications, other details
Supreme Court to hear pleas against Waqf Amendment Act today
India’s biggest flop actor made debut with Priyanka Chopra, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, still never became successful, he is now…, his name is…
This actress started working at 13, romanced her own elder brother on screen, lost her memory, Meena Kumari was her...
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Sam Altman’s baby sleeps in this smart cradle made by Indian firm, whose founders are...the crib costs Rs...
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match
This is one of India's oldest boarding schools, built for royals, nobles, Salman Khan is its alumni, its fee is Rs...
Amid rising tension with Russia, China, US starts building 'gravity bombs', 24 times stronger than..., is this signal for...
This village in UP produces IAS, IPS and PCS officers every year, called 'UPSC factory', it is located in...
VIRAL: Man finds father's old passbook during house cleaning, becomes millionaire overnight, gets Rs...
DNA TV Show: How the 'Golden Triangle' of cybercrime works
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar film slows down after collecting Rs 100 crore in India, earns Rs...
Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film dips further but crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India
Viral Video: Teen girl tricks UPI scammer, stuns him with THIS message, ‘Maan gaya main’ says man after admitting defeat
Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to Nadaaaniyan backlash, says it was not meant 'to be some grand film': 'They tried to...'
How is Pakistan’s parliament different from India’s? Also called...its women reservation is...know seats distribution, reservations, more
Azim Premji's company gets key approval to acquire stakes in THIS Indian airline
Smriti Irani has a bizarre reaction when asked about her comeback in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot
Where is India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma? He is currently working as...
Ananya Birla enters Indian beauty market to compete with Nykaa, Kay Beauty, Sugar Cosmetics, her brand's name is...
Reddit user criticises IIT JEE Exam for being ‘unfair’ in viral post, lists reasons, claims, 'there has been a drastic...'
Tata Group's TCS gets 21.16 acres land at just 99 paisa in THIS state, IT firm to invest Rs 1370 crore
Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room, did blank calls at his home; not Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor
This school, where Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni studied, has ties up with MIT, UNICEF, 150 IB-trained educators, its monthly fees is Rs...
Aliens turned Soviet soldiers to stone? Startling revelations from CIA's declassified document
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision, hikes minimum wage rates for all categories workers, it will be Rs...
Will Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp be broken? What has Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said?
Ayodhya's Ram Temple receives bomb threat email, security beefed up
KKR star Rinku Singh invests Rs 19000000 in Gaurav Taneja's startup, brand value surges to Rs...
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reveals he went into depression after watching Christopher Nolan's Inception: 'It affected me so...'
India's retail inflation dips to nearly 6-year low of 3.34 pc in March 2025
Sonam Kapoor steals spotlight at Dior Autumn 2025 show, becomes only Bollywood star to attend, pics inside
Heatwave Alert: Here’s what to do if someone faints in scorching Sun
PSL 2025: Islamabad United's Sahibzada Farhan joins Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle in THIS elite T20 record
Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours with Govinda: 'Jab tak hum...'
Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik criticised for PSL 2025 participation: 'Needs to decide who...'
Son gives up hope on engineering as he skips IIT JEE Main, his father's response melts hearts online: 'BTech is...'
Who does Kokilaben Ambani stay with? Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani
How did US Military use Generative AI in intelligence operations? How did Pentagon collect data in sea off India?
Meet Sunny Deol's actress who was given her screen name by Yash Chopra, married 17 year older man, did second Nikah in front of her 23-year-old son, she is...
Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks silence on dating rumours with Palak Tiwari: 'Yeah, she's...'
Want to go to space like Katy Perry? Here's what it’ll cost you
Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Deepinder Goyal's Blinkit for 10-minute SIM delivery; its price will be Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Godavari Tuesday 1 pm winners for April 15 DECLARED; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday April 15 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Big blow to India's richest business tycoons, Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 293978925000, Gautam Adani suffers Rs 520050437500 loss due to...
Viral video: Elderly couple dances on Dev Anand, Nutan's iconic song Chhod Do Aanchal, social media says 'age is just a number', watch
Hot, Juicy, Minty? Toothpaste with taste of fried chicken! You can buy it from...
Lata Mangeshkar felt 'awkward' at AR Rahman’s studio while recording Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Jiya Jale, Gulzar reveals why
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registration begins, know how to apply and other details
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big statement on school fee hike, says, 'No school can...'
MS Dhoni 'newest lover boy' of Karan Johar's films? Fans react as filmmaker drops cryptic video feat CSK captain
Shreyas Iyer wins ICC men's 'Player of The Month' award for March 2025 ahead of PBKS vs KKR clash
Salman Khan death threat: Suspect traced to Gujarat village, deemed mentally unstable
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar fulfills promise to Vinod Kambli, provides former India star financial help of Rs...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani reveals shocking details about his weight loss journey, starving himself to shed kilos: ‘Fell asleep on toilet after throwing up dinner’
Haryana land deal case: Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra appears for questioning after ED sends second summons, calls it 'political vendetta'
Saif Ali Khan opens up about his role in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins: 'What I like is that the guy is technically wrong but...'
RJ Mahvash turns love guru for Yuzvendra Chahal after his divorce with Dhanashree Verma, says 'Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi...'
Arjun Kapoor decodes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking in Animal, Arjun Reddy: 'He allows the edit to be...'
Jammu to Srinagar in just 3 hours from this week: Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat to pass through 36 major tunnels, stunning bridges
Meet Jeetendra's actress who once competed with Rekha, lost her stardom due to Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, worked in B-grade films, quit acting, is now..
Fenil Shah of Mani Investment champions strategic wealth building through diversified investment planning
Amid new death threat, Salman Khan shares pictures from his power-packed gym session: 'Thank u for the motivation'
Comedian Vir Das pays Rs 50000 for Air India seat, gets ‘broken table, broken leg rests, stuck chair'
Who is Neela Rajendra? Indian-origin NASA DIE chief sacked after Donald Trump's order
Meet Daniel George, IIT Bombay grad who used to eat complimentary meals, walk to work, left high-paying job at 29
Will Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan make her Bollywood debut? Astrologer predicts 'there will be controversies...'
Joint search operations continue after contact made with terrorists in J-K's Poonch
MS Dhoni creates history, becomes first player in IPL to achieve this milestone
Are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya getting divorced? Actor reveals the truth
Priyanka Chopra's new Hollywood film with Zac Efron is comedy feature on convict, know more here
Mona Shourie Kapoor once revealed how she was 'made to feel lesser' after Boney Kapoor fell in love with superstar Sridevi: 'Industry wives gave me suggestions like...'
Sharmila Tagore gives honest review on Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan: 'Film was not good, but...'
Ahead of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to PM Modi for remembering C Sankaran Nair: 'So important that we as a nation...'
No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi? New rule to roll out soon, details here
'I shall fight for her till my last breath': Amitabh Bachchan once slammed a tabloid for claiming Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai can't..
Meet Aman Majithia, Radhika Merchant’s jiju, Anant Ambani's 'Sadu Bhai', who holds important role in Merchant family’s Rs 2000 crore business
Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious celebration in umpire’s face after dismissing Ayush Badoni during CSK vs LSG clash goes viral, watch
Urvashi Rautela makes bold claim, says she's the next Shah Rukh Khan in...: 'It’s a good sign when Hollywood...'
MS Dhoni gets 'Player of The Match' after over 2100 days, here's what he said after winning prestigious award
Donald Trump freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match
Throwback to Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani's childhood: When she lived with 30 relatives, where aunts, uncles, her grandfather shaped her values by...
Meet girl from small village, who lived in joint family, learned English at 15, later got in Harvard with full scholarship, she is...
Happy Bengali New Year 2025: Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with these wishes, messages and greetings
Meet woman, who once played football at national level, later topped UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...
Did Saif Ali Khan question Jaideep Ahlawat's viral dance in Jewel Thief? 'Why people get....'
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release
Cyrus Broacha reveals his fitness mantra at 55, ‘Eat eggs, don’t do...’, called ‘Johny Bravo’ after revealing new ripped look
Saif Ali Khan sits atop a 'diamond' at the Jewel Thief trailer launch, video goes viral - Watch