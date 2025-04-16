OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that his and partner Oliver Mulherin’s baby who was born February this year sleeps in a smart crib that is made by an Indian firm which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged that his and partner Oliver Mulherin’s baby who was born February this year sleeps in a smart crib that is made by an Indian firm which was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs. He shared this on X which surprised Cradlewise co-founders Radhika Patil and Bharath Patil for whom this was the “moment of validation.”

Taking to X Altman wrote, “We bought a lot of silly baby things that we haven't needed. But I definitely recommend a Cradlewise crib and a lot more burp rags than you think you could possibly need.” In his post he strongly advised cradlewise crib to parents. The surprised Radhika was left speechless and thanked the new dad in an X post and wrote, “Thanks for loving us @sama. The AI god’s trust in the smarts of @cradlewise means a lot to us. Wishing you all more sleep.”

Who are Radhika and Bharath Patil?

Radhika and Bharath Patil are husband wife duo who founded Cradlewise in 2016. The company that makes products for babies. Some of its products include convertible smart bassinets and cribs equipped with video and breath monitors. Their journey started with a realisation for a more responsive sleep solution for their child. They launched the company with USD 1 million and entered the industry of baby tech.

During Covid-19 the couple shifted to the US along with their two young children. Radhika Patil has earned her Bachelor’s degree from Stanford University in the United States and Master’s degree in Electronic Design from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. She is the co-founder along with her husband and serves as CEO of Cradlewise. The couple founders is a resident of the US. After the couple welcomed their first child Anushka they were concerned about the baby's sleep. The crib they designed was the result of the idea to improve newborn baby's sleep which is done by detecting early-wake up and adaptive rocking. The smart crib is priced at USD 1,999 in the United States and approximately Rs 1.5 lakh rupees in India.