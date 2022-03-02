Salute! Ukrainian man moves landmine with his bare hands, video goes viral

Many videos are surfacing from the war zone in Ukraine, displaying the bravery and indomitable spirit of its citizens. A day after a heart wrenching video of a teary-eyed Ukrainian woman cleaning up debris from her bombed home while singing the national anthem surfaced, another video of an exemplary courage shown by an Ukrainian has stolen the hearts of the netizens.

The video which has now gone viral on social media, shows a fearless Ukrainian man removing a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually smoking a cigarette. In a 38-second clip, the man clad in jeans and a black jacket is seen crossing a road with the landmine in his hand which he found by a roadside in Berdyansk.

Instead of panicking or waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units, the unnamed man carried the explosive device across the road away from the bridge, all while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth. He then moves it to the nearby forest area with his bare hands even as an onlooker records his brave act.

The clip was shared by the official Twitter account of The New Voice of Ukraine with the caption, "A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military."

The clip has been viewed more than 2.7 million times so far. Praises poured in for the Ukrainian citizen's act of bravery in the comments section. One Twitter user commented, "In all seriousness, I haven't seen so much heart before the last 4 days. The people of Ukraine, you are all simply amazing."

While another wrote, "I'm surprised he could walk so evenly without stumbling on them. Salute!" One user while praising the man's bravery wrote, "This is incredible! What a courage. And still smoking his cigarette as if he is walking with a pizza box!" Here's our salute too for the braveheart.