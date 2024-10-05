Twitter
'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

As the Navratri season is here, the country is steeped in devotion and joy while celebrating the festival with utter enthusiasm and glee. Meanwhile, a viral video, featuring students performing 'Aigiri Nandini on school campus as part of Navratri celebrations, has captured hearts online.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
As the Navratri season is here, the country is steeped in devotion and joy while celebrating the festival with utter enthusiasm and glee. Meanwhile, a viral video, featuring students performing 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus as part of Navratri celebrations, has captured hearts online. 

The video shared by an Instagram user, under the name 'prince_eduhub_', showed a bunch of students singing 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus. What enticed the netiens further was that the students were performing the Shlokas with great confidence and happiness. 

 

 

'Aigiri Nandini' is a Sanskrit Shloka dedicated to goddess Durga. 

Meanwhile, several netizens took to Instagram and commented on the video. 

"Salute to the school for being out shakti in such immense manner", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "The power - The energy - The aura - The positivity". 

"It should be like this in all schools", a third wrote. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
