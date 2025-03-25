Here’s a look at seven of his biggest controversies over the years.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has long been a polarising figure in India's stand-up comedy scene. Known for his sharp political satire, he has frequently courted controversy for his remarks on political leaders, the judiciary, and public figures. His outspoken nature has led to legal battles, social media feuds, and show cancellations. Most recently, he faced backlash for a satirical video mocking Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which resulted in protests, FIRs, and an attack on a recording studio. Here’s a look at seven of his biggest controversies over the years.

1. Satirical Video on Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra recently landed in legal trouble for a satirical video targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In the YouTube video, Kamra altered the lyrics of the song Bholi Si Surat to mock Shinde’s 2022 political rebellion. Calling him a 'traitor,' the comedian sparked outrage among Shinde’s supporters, leading to protests, multiple FIRs, and even an attack on a recording studio.

2. Legal Battle Against IT Rules

In 2023, Kamra challenged the IT Rules in court, arguing that allowing a government fact-check unit to label content as fake violated freedom of speech. The Bombay High Court’s split verdict struck down a key provision, supporting Kamra’s stance against online censorship.

3. Social Media Clash with Ola CEO

Kamra criticised Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for unresolved customer complaints and refund delays. Aggarwal hit back, challenging Kamra to either help or stay silent. The heated exchange fuelled a wider debate on corporate accountability and consumer rights.

4. Controversial Joke on Salman Khan

Kamra drew flak after making a joke about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s legal troubles. The joke referenced the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the 2002 hit-and-run incident. Reports suggested that Salman was considering legal action, but Kamra stood by his remarks and refused to apologise.

5. Edited Video of PM Modi’s Germany Visit

In May 2020, Kamra shared an edited video of a young boy singing for PM Modi in Germany, replacing the song with Mehengayi Daayan. The child’s father objected, prompting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to intervene. Kamra later deleted the video, clarifying that he did not intend to mock the child.

6. Mid-Air Confrontation with Arnab Goswami

During a flight in January 2020, Kamra confronted journalist Arnab Goswami, questioning his journalism. Goswami remained silent, but Kamra posted a video of the incident online, calling him a “coward.” Following the uproar, multiple airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, banned Kamra from flying for varying periods.

7. ‘Brahmin-Baniya’ Remark on Supreme Court

In May 2020, a legal plea was filed against Kamra for calling the Supreme Court a 'Brahmin-Baniya' affair during his show. Critics claimed it was casteist and disrespectful, while Kamra defended it as a critique of power structures within the judiciary.

