Salman Khan shares he hasn’t eaten out in 25 years: 'Sometimes I feel a little...'

During his speech at the film festival, Salman also discussed the pain of losing close friends and admitted to experiencing a period of complacency in his acting career.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has revealed a surprising fact about his personal life: he hasn't eaten out in the last 25 years. He explained that his life mostly revolves around his business and travel obligations, summarising his daily schedule as "just shooting from home, airport, or hotel."

Salman attended the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and participated in a session where he shared insights about his life and career. Several videos of the session have been shared on social media.

During his speech at the film festival, Salman also discussed the pain of losing close friends and admitted to experiencing a period of complacency in his acting career. He said on stage, "I have spent most of my life with my family and friends, some of whom I have lost, and now only 4-5 are left who have been with me for a long time."

Salman further explained, "It's been 25-26 years since I've gone out to dinner. From shooting to home, from home to shooting, from home to airport, from airport to hotel, and from hotel to here. This is my life."

When asked if he regretted it, Salman shared, "And it doesn't matter to me... Yes, I want you to travel around and not have all this, that's something I don't want. They give me so much respect and love... I work hard for it... Sometimes I feel a little satisfied... but I also enjoy it, thinking what's coming next."

It simply means, "You either want to wander around and stay away from all this, which I don't want. They give me so much respect and love... that's why I work so hard. Sometimes I get a little complacent... but I also enjoy that, thinking about what's going to happen next and what the future holds."

This was the second time Salman attended the Red Sea Film Festival, where he also met Hollywood legend Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, Salman attended the Golden Globes Gala Dinner held at the film festival. Several photos from the dinner were posted on the film festival's official Instagram account. In these photos, Salman is seen dining with Idris Elba, Edgar Ramirez, and other attendees.

