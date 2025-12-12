Salman Khan shares he hasn’t eaten out in 25 years: 'Sometimes I feel a little...'
Who is Aman Jain? Meta India's new public policy head, who once worked for Google India as...
Who was Gaurav Tiwari? India's first paranormal investigator who will be played by Karan Tacker in…, to release on…
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction
IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation
SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...
Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned
Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness
Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?
VIRAL
During his speech at the film festival, Salman also discussed the pain of losing close friends and admitted to experiencing a period of complacency in his acting career.
Actor Salman Khan has revealed a surprising fact about his personal life: he hasn't eaten out in the last 25 years. He explained that his life mostly revolves around his business and travel obligations, summarising his daily schedule as "just shooting from home, airport, or hotel."
Salman attended the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and participated in a session where he shared insights about his life and career. Several videos of the session have been shared on social media.
During his speech at the film festival, Salman also discussed the pain of losing close friends and admitted to experiencing a period of complacency in his acting career. He said on stage, "I have spent most of my life with my family and friends, some of whom I have lost, and now only 4-5 are left who have been with me for a long time."
Salman further explained, "It's been 25-26 years since I've gone out to dinner. From shooting to home, from home to shooting, from home to airport, from airport to hotel, and from hotel to here. This is my life."
When asked if he regretted it, Salman shared, "And it doesn't matter to me... Yes, I want you to travel around and not have all this, that's something I don't want. They give me so much respect and love... I work hard for it... Sometimes I feel a little satisfied... but I also enjoy it, thinking what's coming next."
It simply means, "You either want to wander around and stay away from all this, which I don't want. They give me so much respect and love... that's why I work so hard. Sometimes I get a little complacent... but I also enjoy that, thinking about what's going to happen next and what the future holds."
This was the second time Salman attended the Red Sea Film Festival, where he also met Hollywood legend Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, Salman attended the Golden Globes Gala Dinner held at the film festival. Several photos from the dinner were posted on the film festival's official Instagram account. In these photos, Salman is seen dining with Idris Elba, Edgar Ramirez, and other attendees.
Also read: Viral video: Shatrughan Sinha hits back at Jaya Bachchan's insulting remark on paparazzi, supports photogrphers: 'Aap log pant bhi achi pehnti ho aur...'