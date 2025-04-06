Salman Khan stuns fans by wearing a rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth over ₹5 crore, showcasing his love for luxury timepieces.

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, is not just known for his powerful screen presence and iconic style, he’s also a major fan of luxurious watches. Over the years, the superstar has often been spotted flaunting some of the most expensive and rare timepieces in the world. And recently, he did it again, turning heads at an event with a watch that’s worth more than a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai!

Salman Khan, who is often seen in his go-to solid T-shirts and stylish jeans, added a little extra glam this time by wearing the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Malachite Dial , a watch that costs a jaw-dropping Rs 5.13 crore in the resale market. While its official retail price is around Rs 2.73 crore, its limited availability and high demand have pushed its value up significantly. Only five pieces of this watch exist worldwide, making it an ultra-exclusive luxury.

The timepiece features a 41mm 18k yellow gold body, a brushed sapphire crystal front and back, and a green malachite dial. It also has baguette-cut diamond indices, Royal Oak hands in gold, and a luminescent coating that makes it glow in low light. Inside, the watch is just as impressive, made up of 270 components, 27 jewels, and offering a 65-hour power reserve with 21,600 vibrations per hour. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes with an integrated gold bracelet and folding clasp.

Salman’s love for fine watches doesn’t end here. He previously collaborated with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. to create a stunning timepiece that is expected to sell for around Rs 29 lakh. Clearly, when it comes to watches, Salman doesn’t hold back.

From limited-edition masterpieces to custom collaborations, Salman Khan’s collection is truly one for the books — and this recent appearance just proves once again that time is always stylish on his wrist.